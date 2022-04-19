May 2, 1929 – May 27, 2021
Maynard Branson Stevenson was born on May 2, 1929, to Branson Graves Stevenson and Violet Palmer Stevenson. He was predeceased by his parents, and his son Joe Stevenson.
Maynard, a loving husband and father, hunter and outdoorsman, photographer, shortwave radio builder and operator, backpacker, gardener, and mechanical genius passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life (69 years), Shirley. He was the devoted brother of Kalmar Stevenson. He was the extraordinary father of Joe Stevenson, Mary Ann Stevenson, Charlotte Stevenson, John Stevenson (Betty), and Anne Stevenson. He was adored by his grandchildren, Jennifer, Roxanne, Vanessa, and Alex.
Having been born during the depression he was a big believer in learning how to do things yourself, with enormous curiosity and drive to master anything electrical or mechanical. Never daunted by a challenge, he possessed an uncanny ability to resurrect or repurpose machinery that may have otherwise been considered worn out, obsolete, orphaned, or just not operating as it should. This provided tremendous gratification for Maynard and he generously shared that knowledge with others. As children we benefited from many hands-on, patient lessons with Dad, whether that be repairing a bicycle innertube, planting a garden, changing the oil or brakes on a car, or fixing something around the house – he sparked our curiosity about how things work, shared his experience and knowledge, and inspired confidence to solve problems and do things on our own.
Maynard spent his formative years in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School and the University of Montana, before receiving his master’s degree from the University of Oregon in mathematics. He was in the navy reserves from 1947 to 1955. After graduating from the University of Oregon, Maynard and Shirley moved to Palo Alto and then Los Altos Hills to raise their family and Maynard began his career in the burgeoning defense industry, working for Sylvania, ESL/TRW, and GTE. Maynard and Shirley were active members of Saint Nicholas Parish and School, of which all the Stevenson children graduated. Maynard ultimately retired in 1992 to a life of traveling, annual backpacking trips with friends, spending time at home tinkering on anything mechanical, gardening, and most especially, enjoying time with his cherished family. He was an active and dedicated volunteer for the Los Altos Hills Emergency Communication Committee and regularly attended weekly gatherings and hikes with his comrades in the local hiking club. Maynard was a kind, loving and graceful man, acclaimed for his sharp, wry wit, who knew how to have fun and tell a good story. Although Maynard was not a resident of Montana for many decades, he never lost his love for his roots in Montana and loved reminiscing about his many trips there and the beauty of ‘Big Sky Country’ until the very end.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, May 2, 2022, at 10:00 am, at Saint Nicholas Church, 473 Lincoln Avenue, Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the following organizations in Maynard’s name:
American Macular Degeneration Foundation or call (888) 622-8527. Midpeninsula Regional Open Space or call (650) 691-1200.