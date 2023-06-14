Matthew Favaro

July 20, 1988 – May 24, 2023
With his mother at his side, Matthew John Coblentz Favaro passed away on May 24, 2023, despite the valiant efforts of his healthcare team at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC). Matt succumbed to lung failure after a decade-long battle with an immunodeficiency disease
Matthew was born on July 20, 1988, at Stanford Hospital, the only child of Deborah Coblentz and BJ Favaro. He was a healthy, bouncing baby boy who started to walk at nine months and never stopped moving until the day he left this world to rest in peace. Matt was raised in Los Altos and Mountain View and attended Bullis Elementary, Egan Middle School, and Los Altos High School. He used his boundless energy to excel in youth sports, including AYSO soccer, Los Altos Hills Little League baseball and NBJ club basketball, eventually settling on basketball as his favorite sport. Matt was a standout basketball player at LAHS, lettering two years for the varsity team and was selected MVP his senior year. He graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 2011 with a B.S. in Anthropology. The highlight of his collegiate experience and his life was becoming a walk-on member of the CU basketball team for two seasons – his "One Shining Moment."
Matt's battle with his illness began during his final year at CU-Boulder. No longer able to play basketball, Matt developed a passion for cycling and decided to pursue his interest in art and photography at The Art Institute in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, his health challenges followed him to L.A. which prevented him from completing his postgraduate studies. Matt then relocated to Bend, Oregon in 2015 where he used his creative talents to design and build a custom tiny house from scratch, which he lived in for 18 months after transporting it to the South Bay in 2017. Matt found respite from his declining health through his art and talent for playing percussion instruments. He had an amazing ability to pick up any musical instrument and learn to play it in a matter of hours. He loved drawing by hand and on his iPad to produce thoughtful and humorous greeting cards and had most recently begun writing and illustrating children's books.
Being a talented and self-taught builder and creator, he dabbled in property management, construction, and set design building for photo/video shoots and stage plays when he returned to the Bay Area. As his illness started to take its toll, Matt had to give up many of the things he loved to do and devote more of his time and energy to his daily medical needs, including countless hospital stays. Matt would not give up, always holding on to the hope that his health would improve. He worked every day towards this goal. Matt never lost his sense of humor, empathy, generosity, and kindness for others, even though he had every right to pity himself. Matt regularly shared food, water, and clothing with people experiencing homelessness in the neighborhood surrounding his apartment; and in kind, they looked out for him when he stopped to catch his breath during his daily walks, asking him if he needed help. Matt touched many lives with his huge heart, not the least of which the doctors, nurses, and support staff at SCVMC, who became his second family. Matt was a registered organ donor. As his final selfless act, someone in this world will soon have improved vision seeing the world through Matt's eyes, as his corneas were the last gift he gave on this earth.
Matt leaves behind his loving parents, Deborah Coblentz, BJ Favaro and stepmom, Amy Favaro; his aunt and devoted godmother, Cheryl Coblentz Barratt; his many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the Trant family who loved Matt dearly.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 10:00 am – 4:00 pm on July 23, 2023, at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos, CA. Indication of your intention to attend would be appreciated no later than July 16 here: https://forms.gle/J9Ldf2DexzDDz8fq6.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Valley Health Foundation: https://valleyhealthfoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate.html. Please view/sign guestbook: cusimanocolonial.com
