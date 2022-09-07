April 9, 1924 – August 21, 2022
Mary Lee Richardson Hilly soared with the angels triumphant into the Lord’s presence on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born April 9, 1924, in Germantown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Page West Richardson and Howard “Dick” Richardson. She grew up in Bronxville, New York, attending Bronxville public schools from kindergarten through high school. She attended Randolph Macon Women’s College, earning her degree in Mathematics in 1945. Following graduation, she was employed by the Craft Lab at Harvard to carry out computations for Engineering Doctoral candidates. In 1948, she joined a group of these graduates and was hired by Stanford Research Institute in Palo Alto, California. Her intent was to return to the east coast; however, the dynamics of SRI were too captivating.
In 1955, she married Charles F. Hilly, Jr., who preceded her in death. She and Chuck established a home in Los Altos and raised a son and daughter. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2021.
Mary Lee loved family, the outdoors, dogs, and the game of golf. She was known as “Mimi” to all generations of family, especially those who frequent the Maine island of Chebeague. She spent most of her summers on this island and her beloved summer home is now her resting place.
She is survived by her son Dick and wife Dianne, daughter Kathy Maskell and husband Blake, grandsons Mike Hilly and wife Nicole, Marc Hilly and wife Tatiana, granddaughters Courtney and Amanda Maskell, and two great granddaughters.
A private celebration of life and joint burial with her husband will be held. Memorial contributions to honor her may be made to The Island Commons (www.islandcommons.com/give) or the charity of your choice.