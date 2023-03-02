April 4, 1920 – January 2, 2023
Mary Hau (Zhang Yunqin) passed away peacefully in her home of 56 years on January 2, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born in Chaoyang, China on April 4, 1920 into a Roman Catholic family. Mary was a devout Catholic, a faith that carried her through many difficult times during her life.
She married Paul Hau (Hou Beiren) in September 1947 in Chaoyang. They moved to Chonqing to live for a year, then moved to Shanghai for 3 years while her husband pursued a diplomatic career.
Because of the uncertain politics of the country, her husband was forced to leave China, leaving Mary in Shanghai while she was 4 months pregnant with their first child. After great difficulties, Mary was finally reunited with her husband in Hong Kong, just in time to have her son born there.
With the help of Catholic Relief Services and a special US immigration program, Mary and her family were able to emigrate to the United States in 1956 when immigration from China was still very rare. After living a short time in San Francisco and Menlo Park, the family moved to Los Altos into the home where she lived for the rest of her life. Mary’s was one of the first Chinese families to move to Los Altos.
Mary was known for her beauty, attention to fashion, cooking, and knowledge of Chinese ceramics. She had a wide circle of friends and made friendships easily wherever she lived. Two of Mary’s constant goals were to make a better life for her family and to advocate the art work of her husband. She was also a kind person and able to overcome the hardships she endured in her life. Known for her quick sharp wit, she often caught people by surprise with her sense of humor and often left them howling with laughter.
Mary along with her husband Paul (Hou Beiren), began the American Society for the Advancement of Chinese Arts (ASACA), a local art group whose members traveled with them to China for exhibitions of their own work. Although not an artist herself, Mary enjoyed meeting and encouraging the artists in that group, most of whom were her husband’s students.
She traveled extensively to China, where she and her husband donated a collection of their Chinese art to the Hou Beiren Museum in Kunshan, China as well as to the Hou Beiren and Zhang Yunqin wing of the Liaoning Museum in China. In her travels to China, she and her husband were always courted by diplomats, and other government officials who always welcomed their visits. Her passing was marked by a somber diplomatic ceremony in Kunshan, China which included the Mayor and other dignitaries as well as museum officials. A local celebration of Mary’s life was held and organized by ASACA and the Silicon Valley Asian Art Center and shared by video link with China.
She was the owner of the Chinese Fine Arts Gallery in downtown Los Altos, and managed it for over 35 years, until she could no longer do so.
Most importantly, she loved her family. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Paul Hau; son Louis (Liz); daughter Rose (Jim); grandchildren Philip (Maybelene), Alison, Sarah and Ann; and great-grandchildren Alex and Zac. Her warm smile will be missed by her family and friends.