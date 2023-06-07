October 28, 1923 – May 10, 2023
Mary Frances Mattick passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023 in Aptos, California at the age of 99.
Mary Frances was born in Hamiter, Arkansas on October 28, 1923. She moved to Ferda, Arkansas at age 5 and then moved to Altheimer, Arkansas when she was 13 years old.
She attended secretarial school in 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Her first job was at First National Bank where she then met her husband Jack at Camp Robinson. They raised their five children in Los Altos, California and later retired on the coast in Aptos, California. Over the years she enjoyed reading, baseball, the outdoors, and hiking with the Sierra Club.
Mary Frances especially enjoyed her family and is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John B Mattick (Jack). She is survived by her five children, John Mattick Jr.(Diana), Marilyn Mattick, Carolyn Romanolo, Mary Park (Malcolm), Bruce Mattick (Becky), and four grandchildren, Greg, Kelly, Lauren, Trevor and one great grandchild Ryan.
The family requests any donations be made to Sierra Club Santa Cruz in Mary Frances honor. Please visit www.sierraclubfoundation.org or
call 415-977-5653.
