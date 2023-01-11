January 12, 1925 – October 23, 2022
Mary Carol Burdett, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a passionate educator, died on October 23, 2022 at age 97. She was born in Los Angeles and was raised in San Marino by her parents, Bill and Clara Walberg, and her great Aunt Mamie and Uncle Fred Brown. As a child, she was given themed, elaborate birthday parties which she continued with her daughters. Her father taught her to swim, play badminton, and love many sports. She went to school in San Marino, graduating from South Pasadena High School.
She attended the University of Redlands majoring in education. She joined the Alpha Sigma Pi sorority and became a member of the SPURS women’s honorary service society. Most importantly she met the love of her life Nelson Burdett. Nelson and Mary Carol were married February 10, 1945, just before he shipped out for the Pacific.
Mary Carol earned her degree and teaching credentials at the University of Redlands and quickly got a job as a teacher in Yucaipa. She stopped teaching to raise her 3 daughters. She adored the role of motherhood. She also volunteered as president of the Women’s Fellowship, teacher at her daughters’ Sunday school classes, director of the church’s wedding reception program, and leader of her daughter’s Camp Fire Girls group. A major influence in her life was the Camp Fire Girls organization where she developed her interest and deep love for the Native American way of life and their many symbols and traditions.
Mary Carol went back to teaching and then administration when their youngest was in junior high school. There she could focus her creativity and skills on helping others. When she retired, she volunteered in her grandchildren’s classrooms, often writing plays or adapting songs for the classes to perform. The teachers adored her and welcomed her creative talents in their classrooms.
Music was always an important part of her life from listening to jazz, pop, and classical music, playing piano, teaching Camp Fire Girls to sing, singing in the church choir, and harmonizing in the car with the family.
Two lessons taught by Mary Carol include “You could never be really beautiful on the outside unless you were beautiful on the inside. It’s not what you say, but the way that you say it that matters.” Her love for and acceptance of people from all ethnic backgrounds and faiths came from her parents and their values.
Mary Carol and Nelson loved to travel starting with family trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and throughout the historical U.S. and Europe. All this travel culminated with the two of them traveling to 73 countries on many lovely trips while creating priceless memories.
Her loving husband, Nelson, predeceased her in October 2021. She is survived by three daughters, Carol Lorraine of Florence, Oregon, Ann Leonard (Larry) of Redlands, California, and Bonnie Burdett Walker (John) of Atherton, California; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Tucker (Brian) of Los Altos, Valerie Thornburg (Ryan) of Redlands, and Jeff Eckenhoff (Sarah) of San Rafael, California; and 8 great grandchildren.
Learning from the Navajo “way of death” Mary Carol believed that one’s spirit lives on in one’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her legacy of strength, unconditional love, and living with purpose along with her stories, her values, and inner beauty will continue to inspire her family and loved ones.
Special thanks to The Forum Retirement Community in Cupertino where Nelson until last year and Mary Carol lived for 27 years. Services will be held January 14, 2023 at 1:30 pm at the Los Altos United Methodist Church in Los Altos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments