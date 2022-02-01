Marvin Lewis Emerling

October 1928 – November 27, 2021
Marv Emerling died at the age of 92 on November 27, 2021 from the lingering effects of a stroke suffered in October 2019. Marv was the son of Alfred and Dina (Kaplan) Emerling of Cleveland. Marv’s older brother Stanley passed on in 2019. Marv grew up in Cleveland, graduated from Heights High and attended Ohio State and Western Reserve University, where unconfirmed rumors suggest that he occasionally mailed his laundry home. He worked in the family drapery business Emerling and Sons for a time, learning to be an expert drapery maker (never “drapes” - “That’s a verb! he’d bark), the start of a long career fixing and building stuff. After a stint in the Air Force, he worked as a sales rep for an industrial battery distributor and then at Audio Craft. A job with Arcata Communications led to a move to California in 1972. The Arcata thing didn’t work out, and Marv ended up in the paint business in Berkeley with his Cleveland friend Stan Diamond. Marv hated pre-redevelopment west Berkeley and was pleased to move the business to South San Francisco, a move that also halved his commute. Later he worked in Palo Alto at Calaf with his friend Bill Jacobson, and then ran his own show at CalHook. After retirement he kept busy as Marvelous Marv the Handyman, drove for the El Camino Hospital Roadrunners, collected and delivered donated food to CSA in Mountain View, curated jazz CDs for nursing home residents and played the drums with a local jazz combo. He taught himself woodworking and built beautiful Craftsman-style tables, sideboards, and hutches that are treasured by family members.
Marv is survived by wife of 57 years Barbara (Dalton) whom he occasionally annoyed, son Lee (wife Melissa) and stepsons J.T. (wife Stacey) and George Ford (wife Karen). Marv and J.T. didn’t get along for about 40 years but made peace about 20 years ago. The family wishes to thank caregivers Jonathan (The Tongan Hercules), Flora, Victoria and Lupe.
As Marv requested, no services will be held. Instead, please contribute to a worthy cause then put on a bow tie and have a sip of Tullamore Dew in Marv’s memory.