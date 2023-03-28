September 18, 1930 – November 27, 2022
Our sweet mother, Martha Tinker Jones, went to be the Lord on November 27, 2022. She was the daughter of Arthur and Marion Tinker, born in St. Louis, Ill. The Depression took them to Chicago. Martha grew up attending art classes at the Art Institute of Chicago where she cultivated a life long love of beauty. Although, she was a city girl she had a love of the out of doors, snow skiing in Squaw Valley, taking summer beach vacations at La Selva or Aptos Beach with a gaggle of kids, tennis with her girlfriends into their 80’s, and running many times in the Bay to Breakers, which eventually segued into her very long walks at Shoreline. She was a voracious reader, an experimental cook, and had a passion for setting a beautiful table for every holiday, birthday or just when the mood struck. Martha taught by her life’s example of hard work, dedication, loyalty and a most generous spirit. She cherished her many friends, loved her country, and volunteered in her community. She was devoted to her family: Cynthia Jones Lygrisse(Dan), Claudia Jones, Richard Dial Jones(Hilary), and Timothy Jones, her four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Please, join the family in a celebration of Martha’s life at Los Altos’ Shoup Park Garden House, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
