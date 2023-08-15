1950 – 2023
Mark Winitz, 73, a 50+ year resident of Los Altos, California, passed away in June 2023 after an extended period of ill-health.
Mark was born in Ames, Iowa, where his father, Milton Winitz and mother, Charlotte Winitz resided while Milton was working on his PhD in Bio-Chemistry. The family later moved to Silver Spring, Maryland. His father’s research then transferred them to Anaheim and then to Palo Alto when Mark was 14.
Mark graduated from Cubberley High School in Palo Alto and furthered his education with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Master’s Degree in Creative Writing at San Francisco State University. He wrote for World Publications (home of Runner’s World) and then took a full-time position as a training and documentation writer at Deterline Corporation, where he met his future wife, Fran. Soon after Mark began his own consulting business, Phrasemaker Enterprises. In 1981, he and his wife Fran combined their offices when they moved Phrasemaker to Main Street, where they remained a part of the downtown Los Altos business community until 2019.
Mark completed 40+ marathons and it was his love of long-distance running that drove his career in an entirely different direction. In the 1990s, Mark started his own running publication, RunCal, which served the local running community for ten years. Over his career, he also wrote articles for regional and national running publications such as California Track & Running News, American Track & Field and Road Race Management. A major contributor to the sport of long-distance running and track and field, Mark was a long-time volunteer and board member for the Pacific Association of USA Track and Field where he was honored with multiple volunteer service awards. He volunteered for PA-USATF as Long Distance Running (LDR) Chair and later became a USATF Master Level Official/Referee for the local Pacific Association’s LDR grand prix series. During the last ten years of his career, his business WinIt!z Sports Public Relations assisted organizers of road racing events with elite athlete coordination and media communications.
Mark and Fran were married in 1984 and lived in their Los Altos home for 38 years before moving back to downtown Los Altos in 2022. Mark is predeceased by his parents Milton and Charlotte Winitz. He is survived by his wife Fran, brother Jan and sister-in-law Christine. He is interred at Alta Mesa Cemetery. A private service has been held.
