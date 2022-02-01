Marian Levin passed peacefully on December 17, 2021. She was born in San Francisco on September 13, 1931 to Frida and Paul Young. Both of her parents were of German descent and she was very proud of her German heritage. She grew up in Los Altos and attended Mountain View High School. Although Marian lived a private life, she was a warm and kind-hearted woman, that was very thoughtful and caring to everyone around her. Marian was very well-organized and meticulous; she knew exactly what she liked! She would bake up a storm in the kitchen and would create delicious meals for everyone and bring people together. She had a deep love for travel and trying new cuisine. Marian’s garden was always full of fresh flowers and trees blossoming with fruit. Marian loved her late husband Michael Levin dearly, whom she was married to for 20 years, they both went on many adventures around the world and enjoyed each other’s company. She said he was the love of her life. She spent her later years with her partner Ronald Woods and her beloved chihuahua, Buster. Marian is survived by dear lifelong friends and loved ones, Sandi Steed, Anita McClary, Nancy Creque, Rose Schmid, Ronald Woods, Diana Stoyan, and Rosi Stoyanova.