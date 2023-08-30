Margaret Mix Gould

November 1, 1937 – May 7, 2023
Long-time Los Altos/Los Altos Hills resident Margaret “Margi” Mix Gould passed away on May 7, 2023, at age 85.
Margi was born in Long Beach, CA, on November 1, 1937, to Sherman and Rowena Mix. As an only child, she valued community highly, especially when her mother died while Margi was still in college, with her father passing away only a few years later. Fortunately, she was blessed with wonderful friendships throughout her life; in fact, for as long as she was able to travel, she continued to gather for frequent mini-reunions with her Long Beach girlfriends, some of whom she had known since preschool!
From Long Beach, Margi ventured to Stanford, where she formed more life-long friendships while earning a BA in elementary education and political science and an MA in elementary education. Her favorite memories revolved around her year as a Stanford Dollie. Later, she continued to pour out her Dollie energy and spirit in the service of her class by co-chairing class reunions, as well as serving as their official Class Correspondent, penning class of ’59 columns for 36+ years! One friend called her “the spirit leader of our class, and a major reason we are one of the most closely knit classes in Stanford history.”
At Stanford, Margi also met her husband, classmate Richard “Dick” Gould, whom she married shortly after graduation. They then had four children, whom they raised in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills. Her children remember a near-idyllic childhood in the Hills, where Margi filled their lives with joy, creativity, and beauty through her sewing, crafting, and gardening skills, her love of animals, roses, and wonderful books, and her elaborate themed birthday parties and magical holidays. Additionally, she energetically tackled manifold volunteer roles, from Campfire Girl leader to PTA president, and contributed endless hours of support to her children’s competitive tennis and swimming activities, including frequently hosting out-of-town participants in local tournaments and meets.
In 1977, newly single, Margi courageously moved into a new phase of life, working in multiple capacities while continuing to volunteer for many local organizations. In her words, “financial accounting for small businesses brings in the bucks, and working with non-profits brings in the smiles.” She worked as an accountant and business manager for an oil & gas drilling company, a building development company, and a private family vineyard. Margi also worked as executive director for a private family foundation with worldwide charitable programs which “allow me to indulge my charitable desires to a far greater extent than I could otherwise.”
Margi volunteered her time as treasurer, board member, and campaigner for many local groups, including Los Altos Aquatic Club, Los Altos Community Foundation, Los Altos Hills Club, South Peninsula Area Republican Coalition, and El Camino YMCA, where her service was recognized with their Red Triangle Award. Additionally, she devoted many years to Ed Zschau’s and Tom Campbell’s political campaigns.
Throughout all those years, however, Margi’s family was the most important part of her life. She once wrote, “To summarize a life … is a challenge, but it points quickly to the highlights. I’ve been blessed with four beautiful, wonderful children who in turn, have presented [fourteen] fabulous grandchildren. The joys of small smiling faces are incredible and to watch the children grow up together and share their lives with each other and with me is the grandest adventure yet. For an only child this is grander than gold.”
Margi will be greatly missed by her children: Sue Brown (Larry), Sheri Blaisdell (Tom), Karin Spicer (Mike), and Rick Gould (Nicole); her grandchildren: Brian (Christina), Amy Esguerra (Kevin), Kevin (Cassie), Steven, David, Laura, and Melissa Brown; Kellyn, Jack (Radha Jain), and Matthew Blaisdell; Kirsten and Tyler Spicer; Taylor and Kayley Gould; and her great-grandchildren: Edmund, Edith, Colton, Natalie, and Wyatt Brown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Margi’s memory to the Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation or El Camino YMCA.
