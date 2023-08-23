1923 – 2023
Margaret Argenbright, age 99, passed away on June 29, 2023 in Sunnyvale, Calif. She was joined in heaven by her husband of 53 years, Leland Paul Argenbright, who preceded her in death in 1999.
She is survived by her four children: Paula Fox & husband, Larry of Scottsdale, AZ; Rhonda Wixon & husband Mike of Odessa, MO; Lisa Mitchell & husband Joe of Los Altos Hills, CA; and Glennon Argenbright & wife, Tina of Redmond, WA; as well as nine grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was born in 1923 at home on the Cheek-Fannett border in Texas, and her parents were Ethel Lucille Smith and Louis William Stephenson. She had one sister, Audrey Faye Cook who also preceded her in death in 2014. She was raised and grew up in Southeast Texas and always considered Texas her real home. She loved her extended Texas family and kept in touch with them until the day she died.
She will be buried next to her husband in the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments