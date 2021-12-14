Marcia Herrmannsfeldt

Marcia Esther Bowman Herrmannsfeldt was born in Lakewood, Ohio on March 2, 1933 to Brice and Esther Bowman. She had two older brothers, Brice and Donald Bowman. The Bowman family moved from Lakewood to Akron, Ohio in 1941. Marcia graduated from Buchtel High School in 1950 and enrolled in Miami (OH) University where she studied to be an elementary school teacher. She was married to William Herrmannsfeldt on June 12, 1954, a few days after graduation. They moved to grad school housing in Urbana where Bill studied, and Marcia helped financially by teaching second grade.
The family moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in 1958 and then to Los Altos, California when Bill joined the team of scientists building the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center. They had two sons, Glen and Paul, born in 1958 and 1960 respectively. Marcia and Bill were married for 68 years before she died on November 17, 2021 from complications of surgery for a blocked intestine. She had an affinity for animals her whole life, was endlessly creative, and became a skilled birdwatcher and photographer later in life. She loved her house and garden and kept large annual photo albums which held records of activities of the family, blooming garden, and yard critters. Marcia is survived by her husband, Bill; son & daughter-in-law, Glen & Marissa; son Paul; grandchildren, Max & Elise. She also had a special place in her heart for Shadow, her little black dog.