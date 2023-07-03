December 9, 1932 – May 5, 2023
Lois Carol Prior passed away after a short illness in her 90th year. Lois was born in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the youngest of 3 children of Anne Schwartz Rankin and Andrew Brown Rankin. Early childhood memories were playing stick ball and roller skating in the street with summers spent at a cabin on Lake Hopatcong in New Jersey. She attended Midwood High School in Brooklyn and became a secretary for several firms in New York City upon graduation.
Lois met the love of her life on a blind date in 1952 and married Kenneth Prior a year later in 1953. After a honeymoon, Ken and Lois drove cross-country from Brooklyn to Northern California where they settled in the Barron Park neighborhood of Palo Alto. They spent 50 years on El Cerrito Road and raised 3 children: Thomas (1954), Christopher (1956) and Marguerite (1958). Lois was very involved in local community organizations and became President of the Barron Park Elementary PTA, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Cub Scout Leader. Lois planned many neighborhood events and activities around Christmas and the 4th of July. Lois was a lifelong learner. As her children progressed into Middle School, Lois attended Foothill College and then San Jose State University, earning her BA degree in English. She subsequently worked at Stanford University, Lockheed Martin, and World Savings and Loan.
Summer vacations with the family were spent at Fallen Leaf Lake, near Lake Tahoe, water skiing, hiking and enjoying the beautiful mountains. Upon retirement, Lois and Ken travelled extensively in Europe and Hawaii. They also enjoyed spending time at a second home in Carmel.
Lois enjoyed singing and was a member of the Peninsula Women’s Chorus for many years. She was an active member of the Los Altos United Methodist Church where she led many small groups, sang in the choir and was active in the Stephen Ministry program. Lois moved into the retirement community Bridgepoint (Los Altos) in 2014 and later into Sunny View (Cupertino) in 2018. She is grateful to the many friends that she met throughout her life and in both communities.
Lois was pre-deceased by her brother Andrew, her sister Ruth, and her husband Kenneth. She is survived by her son Thomas Prior (Teri) of Sacramento, son Christopher Prior (Palo Alto), and daughter Marguerite Hansen (Karl) of Incline Village and nine grandchildren.
A celebration of life, with a reception to follow, will be held on July 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94024.
Donations in her honor can be made to the Los Altos United Methodist Church. Link:
