Lisa D'Alessandro

June 4, 1957 – April 13, 2022
It is with a sad heart to say that Lisa passed away in her sleep after fighting non-small cell lung cancer for a year.
Lisa grew up in her first 10 years moving with her family from New Jersey to Connecticut, Pittsburgh, and Denver. They finally settled in Chester, New Jersey where her mother Evelyn and her sister Robin, were surrounded by cousins and a close extended family. They lived near enough to New York City and Vermont’s ski slopes to be exposed to a wider world and to expand their horizons. During college at the University of Vermont, Lisa took a year abroad in London to study economics at University College London. When she came back to UVM, she graduated with degree in computer science and mathematics. She was recruited by Hewlett-Packard and moved to Cupertino, California where she met her future husband Kyle Hurlbut at their first company picnic. Lisa took several leaves of absence from HP, first to spend a year traveling around the world with Kyle, and later to receive her MBA from Wharton. She spent her entire career at HP successfully marketing computers and computer services.
Lisa raised her two wonderful boys Robert and Andrew, and was happily married to Kyle for 37 years. Although she loved her career in the global tech industry, she considered being a mother her greatest achievement. With her family she took annual ski trips, started the Almond Walks program to get local kids to walk to school, and was a founding member of the Los Altos Beach and Bottle Club. Her family accompanied her to London for three years when she moved her HP job there, and a colleague’s brother offered to rent his house to them. Serendipitously it was directly across the street from her sister Robin and her family. Living in London was one of the best adventures of their lives.
After an early retirement, Lisa pursued her love of travel, photography, watercolor painting, bridge, golf, and skiing. She often combined painting and golf on her trips to the Big Island of Hawaii. She also took photography trips to remote and exotic places including Ethiopia, Mongolia, Bhutan, Myanmar, India, and Cuba. Lisa and Kyle spent an amazing semester studying art and photography in Florence, Italy with Foothill College. Her love of travel, adventure, and photography took her to over 50 countries around the world. Some of Lisa’s photographs can be seen at LisaDalessandro.com.
Those close to Lisa will remember her as brave, adventurous, artistic, congenial, a good listener, a good friend, and highly devoted to her family. Lisa is survived by her sons, Robert and Andrew, her husband Kyle, her sister Robin and her family, and her mother Evelyn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society. Lisa was a non-smoker, so she wasn’t worried about a cough that she thought was just allergies or fire pollution. Lung cancer is now more fatal than breast cancer in women.