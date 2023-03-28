Leola Barnes Cullinan Wooldridge

April 24, 1941 – March 15, 2023
Leola Barnes Cullinan Woold-ridge passed away March 15 at Belmont Village, Sunnyvale Memory Care, her husband John Wooldridge in the adjoining Assisted Living.
Leola was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, raised in Fort William, Ontario, before moving in 1954 with sister Wendy and brother Bruce to Santa Rosa and finally San Jose. A graduate of Willow Glen High School and recipient of many academic honors, she enrolled at Stanford University in 1959. Her 6-month study at Stanford-in-France created lifelong Stanford and French friendships.
In 1964 she married Terry Cullinan (deceased). Wrapping up their Stanford careers, her working in the Admissions Office and he completing an MBA, they moved to Arlington, VA for his military service. A job with SRI brought them to Menlo Park, where sons Tracey (1967) and Cory (1969) were born. Eventually settling in Los Altos, Terry served a term as Mayor and Leola became an active volunteer, particularly in her sons’ schools, later as a popular French and English tutor and head of Gunn Tutorial Center. Fluent in French, Lee was a perfect fit for Los Altos Sister City Program with Albi, France. Her passion for music led to years performing with Peninsula Women’s Chorus. Son Tracey passed away in 1987, but Cory continued the tradition of graduating from Stanford in 1992 along with his wife Janette Sampson Cullinan. To Leola’s joy, Cory majored in Music and Political Science and is now a nationally recognized composer/performer of family music and Regis University Director of Music Technology & Recording Arts, Denver.
Leola married John Wooldridge in 1999, sharing 23 loving years of travel, gardening, music and dancing. She was a devoted grandmother to Cory’s daughters Sidney and Riley. Renowned as Queen of Birthdays, Lee sent cards every year to her legions of family, school and community friends. She’ll be remembered for a Wisteria Luncheon she and John shared with friends for decades. Her legacy of intelligence, warmth and humor will be deeply missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments