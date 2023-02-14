Lauren Elizabeth Chavez

October 1, 1989 – August 30, 2022
Lauren was born on October 1, 1989 in Mountain View with a rare medical condition, Aicardi Syndrome, to which she succumbed on August 30, 2022. Lauren was an angel whose innocence and purity of heart made us know that she was a gift to us all from God. We were blessed and honored to be her family.
Lauren inspired her family, friends and caregivers with her sweet, lovable ways. She could light up a room with her smile and we all basked in that warmth. She always gave her radiant smile with great generosity.
Lauren’s unyielding will to live and love inspires us all. Lauren worked so hard to have even the simplest things in life that we all take for granted. Her triumph was to love always, despite any obstacle. She taught us that the more we love, the more we can love.
Lauren’s love and sweetness are her eternal gift to us all.
During her life, she faced many serious challenges and was cared for by her nurses and doctors who treated her with care and respect. We are greatly appreciative of their support and respectful care.
Lauren is survived by her parents, Kristine and Andrew Chavez and her brother’s family, Kristy, Duke and Michael Chavez; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Mass was held at Saint Nicholas at February 10, 2023; private inurnment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
