September 4, 1941 – June 7, 2023
Laura Jane Griswold: sailor, singer, savvy professional, and seasoned world traveler, passed away on June 7, 2023, in her home in Los Altos. Four close friends, including her caregiver, Annie, were with her when she passed away, very peacefully, on a beautiful summer morning with a radiant blue sky.
Laura Jane was born on September 4, 1941, at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. She was named after her beloved grandmother. An only child, she lived with her parents in the Madison, New Jersey area. They also had a house at the Jersey shore, where she adored spending time as a child. Her love of being in and around water, whether swimming, sailing and or relaxing on shore, stayed strong her whole life. She spoke often of her time living at the shore in Marblehead, MA and, for a time, also had a waterfront condo overlooking San Francisco Bay.
It goes without saying that Laura was smart. She graduated from Madison High School in 1959, from Duke University in 1963, and completed an MA in HR & Organizational Development in 1995. She was a fine writer, a skill that served her well in all aspects of her life, including her career in the field of public relations. After successful positions with PR and technology companies, she partnered with her friend, Mary Ann Phillips, to found and manage their PR firm, TSG Partners, for nine years.
Laura loved the arts in many forms. One passion was music: she played the piano, sang with several church choirs over the years as well as the Stanford Symphonic Chorus, and sought out musical performances of all types. She also enjoyed photography and her excellent eye for visual art in all forms was evident in the many beautiful paintings and sculptures that graced her home.
Above all, Laura adored travel: planning it, doing it, photographing it, and remembering it. She and her beloved partner, Bruce Cann, seized every chance to see the world together during their 15-year relationship. There were wonderful stories about their sailing trips and travel adventures, which ended only with his passing. Of course, she also traveled often with friends; visiting China, Japan, Europe, and all around the US.
Laura was a fighter. After battling breast cancer in 2010, she resumed her adventures, including some skiing trips, but learned in 2018 that the cancer was back. She continued to enjoy her active lifestyle, with the cancer managed by infusions, and even bought a small 2nd home close to friends in Tubac, AZ. But, when that treatment eventually became ineffective, and a brief clinical trial could not contain the cancer, she bravely chose palliative care under home hospice over further drug treatments.
Laura’s family and friends will remember her most of all for her (sometimes wacky!) sense of humor. She reveled in making people smile and time spent with her always included lots of laughter. Her memory is a blessing to all who knew her.
Laura is survived by her cousins Robert & Katha Griswold, Bonnie Camarota and Jennifer Jackson, by members of the Bruce Cann family, and by many friends. A celebration of Laura’s life, followed by a reception, will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, August 11, at Foothill Congregational Church, 461 Orange Avenue, Los Altos, CA.
