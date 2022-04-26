Kirk Richard Kanney

January 11, 1951 – April 11, 2022
Kirkie was an avid autocrosser and loved to race his 1963 corvette with the SCCA in his younger years. Born and raised in Los Altos, Kirk attended Hillview, Covington, Los Altos High School class of 1969 then Foothill and De Anza colleges. He stayed in Los Altos, raised his family and lived out his life there. He enjoyed working for Corvette Stop and driving his truck for Valley Oil. He loved playing recreation softball, was a huge San Francisco Giants fan and a lifelong corvette enthusiast.
He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Peggy Kanney and Brother in law Gary Hamilton. He is survived by sister Kris Hamilton, his ex-wife Pam Shouse, 2 children Casey Kanney (Athena Kanney) Kara Kanney (Layna Zinich) and only grandson Riley Kanney.