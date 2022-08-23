Kipp T. Gutshall

February 12, 1939 – August 10, 2022
Kipp Taylor Gutshall peacefully made her way to heaven’s gates on August 10. She was surrounded by her family at her bedside through her final hours.
Kipp was born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania to the late Isaac Newton and Janet Taylor. She attended Huntingdon High School where she was affectionately known as “Kippy”. An active member of the marching band, she was known for her excellent contribution of sound and timbre of the glockenspiel. Kipp also participated in yearbook, prom committee and attended high school reunions for decades as she was devout in maintaining her friendships in high school and her community.
She went on to attend Penn State University where she became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Kipp finished her degree in food and nutrition at West Virginia State University and went on to teach nutrition at the Charleston General School of Nursing in West Virginia.
During her high school years, Kipp met the love of her life, Thomas Gutshall and together they built a family that now spans three generations across their sixty-three (63) years of marriage. Together, the couple lived in Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri and California. For the past forty (40) years they have resided in Los Altos Hills where they have been active members of the community and their church Union Presbyterian.
Kipp served as the president of her local chapter of Aglow International for many years. In this role she did what she loved the most which was serving the Lord and providing ministry to local women throughout the Bay Area.
Amongst being an active member of her local church, Kipp was a talented seamstress. She loved selecting fabrics and patterns and could be found sewing for hours at her sewing machine. Whether it be clothing, curtains or decorations, there wasn’t a sewing project too challenging that Kipp wasn’t ready to tackle. Some of her children’s favorite memories are of clothes made from old bedspreads or curtains (with patterns and shapes from coloring books adorned on the fabric) just like ‘The Sound of Music’.
Kipp is survived by her husband Tom Gutshall, brother John Taylor, children Jennifer Gutshall Hawks, Doug Gutshall (Ericka Gutshall) and Jodi McDermott (Kevin McDermott), twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Private interment services were held on August 15 at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto, California. A celebration of life service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to Aglow International.