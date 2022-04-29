August 19, 1932 – April 20, 2022
Born Kenneth Doyle Daniel in Winborn, MS to Golden Daniel and Alline (Ellzey) Daniel, Ken, typically an early riser, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at 2:00 in the morning on April 20, 2022 at his retirement community in Los Altos, CA and is now with his Lord and Savior.
Ken graduated from Horn Lake High School in DeSoto County where he played right guard for the football team, at 17, he left Mississippi to join the US Navy. Upon completing his basic training, Ken received advanced training in electronics. Ken went on to serve in the Korean War, and served 4 years in the Navy. Ken met and then married wife Pat (Silver) in 1955.
Ken and Pat soon opened a series of successful businesses. The first was Ken’s TV repair shop in 1958, then Lucky 13 Enterprises, to eventually Video Engineering, Inc which would later be headquartered in Saratoga. The family owned and operated some of the first cable TV systems and franchises throughout the Bay Area, all the way down to the Central Coast of California, from the 1970s to 2000s.
Ken was predeceased by his parents and only sister, Marlyn Tramel, who were from Oxford, MS. He is survived by his wife Pat (Silver) Daniel, who never left his side. Ken was also survived by his prodigious family: daughter Lorrie Daniel (Melinda Golden) of Los Gatos, son Brad Daniel of You Bet, son Kevin (Susan) Daniel of Fairfax, son Jarrett Daniel of San Jose, son Corey (Kim) Daniel of Lodi, as well as a total of 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, with one more on the way as of this writing.
Services will be held on May 3, 2022 directed by Spangler Mortuary (399 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022) also https://spanglermortuary.com/ so any condolences and flowers can be sent there. A Mass will be held at St Nicholas Catholic Church in Los Altos. https://stnicholasandstwilliam.org/rosary-prayers/ . We love you Dad, may you rest in peace.