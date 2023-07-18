Kenneth Clark

February 12, 1936 – July 2, 2023
Kenneth Winton Clark passed away on July 2, 2023. Born February 12, 1936, in Hollister, California, he spent much of his youth on his aunt’s turkey ranch helping raise the birds and harvesting hay. He attended San Benito High School, then known as the Hollister Hay-balers. Following that he enlisted in the Air Force and spent 3 years in Japan in the military police. After returning from Japan, he joined the San Jose Water Company where he spent 40 years, retiring in 1999.
Elvis, one of his favorite artists at the time shared, “Wise men say, only fools rush in.” Four adolescent boys were absolutely blessed by this fool when he couldn’t help falling in love with their mom, Miriam. They met square dancing, married in June 1970, and spent the next 42 years enjoying each other’s company until Miriam passed away in 2012, dancing squares all the way. One of Ken and Miriam’s great loves was the outdoors and there were many days of fishing, camping, boating, along with water and snow skiing with the family. Ken enjoyed fishing and clamming but had no interest in eating his catch of the day, so much of his work was passed to family, friends, and neighbors. Patiently, with a smile and grace, he shared his skills with his new family teaching the boys how to fish, water-ski, insulate houses, hang sheetrock, use hand and power tools, and BBQ, including whole turkeys. He also chaperoned four boys through the process of learning how to drive and take care of the basic maintenance needs of their cars. Post raising the family, he and Miriam continued to travel in their RV expanding their domain from California to the entirety of North America including trips across Canada and through Alaska along the AlCan Highway.
He was also a devoted uncle and had the honor of walking one of his nieces down the aisle and surprised his other by showing up in a limousine for the wedding and chauffeuring the bride and groom for the afternoon. As a great uncle he spent time teaching his grandniece how to blow a raspberry and they spent much time giggling with each other as they blew raspberries at each other through the afternoon.
Ken is survived by his sister Marie Deane, his step-sons Rich, Dean, John, and Wayne Freeman and his step-daughter Cathy Bridenstine. There are six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews and their children. He will be interred in a private family ceremony. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to “Furry Friends” PO Box 5099, San Jose, CA 95150.
