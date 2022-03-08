June 21, 1929-February 15,2022
Kathryn Shaw Millar, 93, passed away peacefully in her home on February 15th, 2022 with her family by her side.
Kathryn (Kathy), was raised in Pasadena, CA and was the eldest of four children. She relocated to the Bay Area to attend the University of California Berkeley, and it was there that she met her love and life partner, George Millar. Kathy got her teaching credential from ‘Cal’ and taught in Honoka’a, Hawaii and Los Altos, CA before marrying George and starting a family.
Kathy and George settled in Palo Alto where they raised three daughters plus numerous dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, rabbits, and more. It was a busy household but Kathy always maintained her calm and good humor. In 1985, after 30 years in Palo Alto, they retired to a beautiful country home in Sebastopol, CA where George lived the remainder of his life, passing away in 2015, shortly after their 60th wedding anniversary. Kathy later returned to Los Altos to be closer to her daughters and their families.
Kathy and George were both educators and were intelligent and curious thinkers. Together they traveled and sailed throughout the Western United States, Canada and the world. They appreciated all aspects of nature: the wildlife, oceans, lakes, mountains, bays and beaches, and instilled a love for those things in their girls.
Kathy was an avid swimmer, a great tennis player, and enjoyed a good game of Hearts, Solitaire and Bridge. She was passionate about gardening and filled her home with bright and cheery bouquets plucked from her many nurtured flower beds. She was civically and socially active and was involved with the League of Women Voters, Open Space Trust in Sonoma County, and was a Library and School volunteer. She was a kind, thoughtful and generous person who created an extensive friendship circle throughout her life.
Kathy was an avid letter writer and a voracious reader and life long learner. A lover of history, music and musicals, theater and art, she was an inspiration to many for her kindness, warmth, and intellect. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Martha Moore (Phil), Carolyn Biglow (Tim), Joanne Marent (Christian), and seven grandchildren all of whom she adored.
As a tribute to Kathy, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) or a charity of your choice. A private celebration of life will be planned for a future date.