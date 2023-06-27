December 17, 1945 – May 19, 2023
Karl “Skip” Johnson, beloved husband, father and brother, died peacefully at home after a short illness on May 19, 2023.
Skip was born in Shelby, Ohio to Rosemary and Albert Johnson. The family moved to Barstow, California when Skip was 11 years old, and there he made many lifelong friends. Skip went to Cal State University-San Bernadino for his undergraduate studies and went on to receive his teaching credential from San Francisco State University and his Masters at Santa Clara University.
With a passion for education, Skip began his teaching career at Palo Alto Unified School District followed by Los Altos High School.
Skip culminated his career as Principal at El Crystal School in San Bruno Park School District. Here he initiated many new programs, earning the respect of teachers and administrators, and the affection of his students. He was honored for his initiative in developing the STEM Magnate School Program for the district. Serving at El Crystal for 21 years until his retirement in 2016, Skip was widely-respected as a gifted leader and a technology visionary. Equally valued was Skip’s wit, as he was able lift up his peers by finding humor in many challenging situations.
Skip was a very generous, fun-loving and positive person. He loved planning dinners and cooking favorite recipes for family and friends. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Skip included everyone in his vast circle of friends and family. Many of them were touched by his kind and selfless acts. Skip genuinely enjoyed nurturing and taking care of people, treating his friends as family.
Skip was preceded in death by his beloved son Jeffrey, and his brother Geoff. He is survived by Anne, his cherished wife of 37 years, and their son Brett. His excellence as a husband and father surpassed his many professional achievements. Skip is also survived by his sister Sheryl Griego, his brother Greg, his in-laws Marilyn Amaya, Barbara Mason and John Mercer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Mass to celebrate his life at St. Simon Catholic Church, 1860 Grant Road, Los Altos on Thursday June 29 at 2:00pm.
