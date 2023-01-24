May 3, 1927 – December 30, 2022
Joyce Elaine Taylor, of Los Altos, CA passed away December 30, 2022. She was 95. Joyce was born May 3, 1927 in Phoenix, OR. The second daughter to Ruth (Viall) and Harry Westerman.
Joyce and her older sister Evelyn grew up during the depression in Spokane, WA. She recalled all kinds of odd jobs including running the elevator at the local department store and canning peas. Joyce sang in her Lutheran church choir growing up and her beautiful voice and love for music landed her jobs singing at local churches and events into her adulthood.
Joyce met Robert (Bob) Taylor through a mutual friend and it was love at first sight. They wed July 27, 1947. Both she and Bob went on to study at Eastern Washington University completing their BAs. Their pursuit for higher education led them to Palo Alto in the early 50s so Bob could attend Stanford. She taught elementary school for a few years in Redwood City before pursuing her true passion for antiques.
Joyce traveled all across the US and Europe with her friends and family collecting antiques and enjoyed doing antique shows and sharing her knowledge. She ran the “Annex” & “Accent House” in downtown Los Altos for 20 years and continued to do flea markets well into her 90s. She was a true entrepreneur.
Joyce was an active member at Los Altos Lutheran always welcoming a new face and recruiting them for the choir. She enjoyed volunteering for Sunnyview and helped with the donations for social services.
Joyce was a loving mother and is survived by her son Eric, daughter Kristine and granddaughter Jessica Taylor.
A celebration of life will be held February 4, 2023 at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S El Monte Avenue Los Altos CA 94022. 11AM memorial followed by food and fellowship in Luther Hall. All are welcome.
