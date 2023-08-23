January 18, 1938 – July 8, 2023
Jon Barris Russell, 85, resident of Medford, OR, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023. He joins his beloved wife of 58 years, Peggy Russell, who died previously in March 2022.
Born in Independence, Kansas, Jon was the only son of Frances Barris Russell and Jewell Calvin Russell. Throughout his life, he maintained deep roots to the Midwest. Jon was a passionate learner with a strong work ethic. In addition to being studious, he played trumpet in the high school jazz band and was a member of the football team. He also started his own landscaping business; during summers, he found ways to earn enough money to add to his mother’s sterling silverware set, while also saving for his college education. Family was always his top priority; Jon consistently made time to spend with all of his loved ones. He fostered a love for the outdoors, travel, and fitness in his daughter, Kim, as well as his granddaughters, Tessa and Claire. Even with his busy work schedule, Jon continued to visit his relatives in and around Verona, Missouri. In later years, he maintained the tradition by taking his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters to numerous Barris family reunions throughout the Midwest. For several reunions, he even lobbied and persuaded extended family to make the trek to the west coast where he served as host. His alma mater was Oklahoma State University; there, Jon majored in electrical engineering. He also took numerous graduate business courses at both Harvard and Stanford. After moving to California in 1961, at a college party, Jon met the love of his life, Peggy.
During his professional career, Jon earned several leadership roles working in the defense industry. He handled the country’s most sensitive top-secret material protecting US citizens and allies. Jon began his career at GTE Sylvania, later joined Ford Aerospace, and subsequently, Loral Western Development Labs. An innovator, Jon was never satisfied with the status-quo; instead, he engineered and built solutions that redefined the limits of the possible, many of which are still in use today. Early in his career, Jon’s assignments sent him around the world; he led teams in the development of reconnaissance systems that could capture communications, for example, from deep within the Soviet Union. While he dedicated most of his career to the development of technologies to help keep the United States informed and out of war, he was always looking for ways to apply those innovations elsewhere. In the early 1990’s, Jon realized that the technologies developed for the processing of U-2 aircraft data could be applied to medical imaging management. Jon led an effort to propose and win the government’s Medical Digital Imaging System with Siemens. The effort resulted in the first large-scale solution for distributing x-rays, MRIs, and other images electronically to doctors around the world – a solution we all benefit from today.
Jon and Peggy lived most of their married lives in a lovely neighborhood in Los Altos, California where they raised their daughter, Kim. Having spent his childhood in a small town, Jon found joy in travel and loved visiting cities rich in history and culture. In addition, Jon enjoyed the performing arts. He had season tickets to the symphony and attended numerous plays and musicals. His favorite birthdays were spent in New York, experiencing one or two Broadway shows a day over a long weekend.
In November of 2012, to be near their daughter and family, Jon and Peggy moved into a cottage at Rogue Valley Manor in Medford, Oregon. There, Jon established a close circle of friends and held numerous leadership roles within The Manor. He was also a valued member of the local Rotary Club and served as an Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church. In addition, Jon mentored high school students, helping them navigate the college application process.
Everyone who knew Jon will miss him deeply. Behind his quiet demeanor was an incredibly smart, witty, and caring man. Those closest to him will particularly miss his timeless hilarious observations and quips.
Jon is survived by his daughter, Kim Lignore, son-in-law, Robert Lignore, beloved granddaughters, Tessa and Claire Lignore, sisters-in-law, Barbara Robinson and Rayma Scalzo, and their husbands, Duane Robinson and Joe Scalzo.
A celebration of life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Medford, OR on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2pm, and a graveside memorial will follow in 2024 at Spring River Cemetery in Verona, MO, where generations of Jon’s family are interred.
