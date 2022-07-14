John W. Hornback

April 14, 1928 – June 9, 2022
John William Hornback, husband of Dee Kirby Hornback, was born in Carthage, Missouri. His parents came to Southern California in 1936, during the Great Depression, to find work. His parents sold everything to buy oneway train tickets to come out west to Covina, CA. For a while there was no work, and the family stayed alive by eating oranges they picked off the ground. Eventually John’s father found work as a house painter to support his family.
Against his parents’ advice, John enrolled at UC Berkeley (the school tuition was free to California residents back then). He worked his way through both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Architecture. While at Berkeley he joined the University of California Marching Band (playing the bass saxophone) and was also a founding member of the University of California Straw Hat Band. While in the Cal Band he marched in three Rose Parades and three Rose Bowls (1949, 1950,1951). (These were all back when “Pappy” Waldorf coached).
After getting his license to practice architecture, John worked for the Depts. of Architecture and Engineering for both UC Berkeley and UC Santa Cruz. (He was the third person hired to join the team that designed the UC Santa Cruz campus). He was also later hired for construction projects involving buildings on the Stanford Medical School campus, as well as some large private projects in Silicon Valley.
John and his wife Dee enjoyed several hobbies together, including ballroom dancing, playing bridge and traveling around the country and the world.
For the past fifty years of their lives, John and Dee traveled the globe - taking their children and grandchildren to Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and India, mostly via private independent travel. They gave their extended family many fond memories from these excursions.
Besides Dee, his surviving wife of seventy years, John leaves behind a family of four children - Anita Hornback (John Chapman), Michele Jensen (Gene), John Alan Hornback, and Huntley Hornback (Shelly), along with ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.