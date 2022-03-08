John Thompson

March 31, 1925-February 25, 2021
John S Thompson of Palo Alto passed away quietly in his sleep on Friday, February 25, 2022. He was 96 years old. John’s family describe him as kind, loving, handsome and patient. His blue eyes looked at you with genuine care when you spoke, and he had that famous Thompson smile which highlighted his compassion and positive spirit for everyone.
John was born in Berkeley, CA and lived throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Before joining the navy, John graduated from Menlo School. Following his Naval service during WWII, John returned to the Bay Area and received his MBA at Stanford University. Before long he met his wife, Margaret (Peg) Vorse. They moved to Los Altos and raised their 4 daughters, living in the community for 46 years. In 2005, John and Peg moved to Vi of Palo Alto, where he remained until his passing.
In 1959, John started his own consulting firm, Thompson Associates. They provided site analysis for large chain stores, including Home Depot and Mervyns as well as for shopping center developers. During this time, John wrote a professional book about his research process called “Site Selection”. After a successful career, John sold the business in 1985 while remaining as its Chairman for several years.
John was passionate about sports, almost exclusively centered on athletics at Stanford University. He played basketball while in the Navy but became an avid tennis player and golfer for most of his life. John loved hiking and backpacking, especially when it gave him access to fly fishing streams in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. He also enjoyed downhill skiing with the family. He had season tickets to Stanford football and basketball games for over 50 years and donated a seat in the Tennis Stadium. Some of his favorite times were barbecuing burgers and playing ping pong with family and friends.
John enjoyed jazz music. He played the drums in the navy and in nightclubs along El Camino on the Peninsula. He also enjoyed the clarinet and piano.
After a lifetime of love and laughter together, Peg, his wife of 58 years passed away in 2010. A year later, a mutual friend introduced John to Geraldine (Gerry) Steinberg also a resident at Vi of Palo Alto. They married and enjoyed a wonderful 10 years. Gerry passed away at 95 in May 2021.
John is survived by his daughters Jane Tight (in Woodside), Sally Blaze (in Vida, OR), Nancy Nichols (in Los Altos), and Elizabeth Thompson and their spouses, along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Per John’s wishes, there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity.