October 9, 1940 – June 28, 2023
On June 28, 2023, in Menlo Park, CA, John Raymond Schroeder, 82, succumbed to esophageal cancer. He was born in San Jose to Raymond and Mona Schroeder, attended Willow Glen High School and graduated from San Jose State with a B.S. in mathematics. In August, 1962, he married Margaret Rowlands and they moved to San Antonio, Texas. He then spent the next 2 years as Administrative Officer, Dept. of Surgery (600 beds), Brooke General Hospital, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas.
After returning to San Jose with his wife, Margaret, he worked as a programmer for Varian Associates for several months when Stanford University recruited him to manage SPIRES, Stanford’s proprietary database management system. He also managed a team responsible for Stanford’s mainframe-based timesharing suite and network serving the campus research community. In June, 1978, he became the Director of R & D for Research Libraries Group, a global network of AAU research libraries, the Library of Congress and major national libraries throughout the world.
In July,1984, he left Stanford to become VP/General Manager, Datastream Division, Lee Data Corporation. When Lee Data Corporation was sold, John joined LanQuest, Inc, as VP of Engineering. Leaving LanQuest, he and 2 colleagues formed MSB Consulting Services, where he had projects with Novell, Inc, and Cadence Design, Inc. These projects resulted in his joining Novell as Project Manager for the Internet Infrastructure Division and Director/General Manager, Management Products Division, reporting to the CEO. Turning around ManageWise and increasing revenue line from $45M to $80M, he also modified the processes and procedures used by Novell’s India Development Center to work cooperatively with the rest of the company. His final position at the company was Director, Product Management, Common Technologies Group and continued to act as a roving troubleshooter for the CEO (Eric Schmidt).
In 2000, John began a long awaited retirement at the Schroeder ranch near Yosemite. Persuaded to come out of retirement briefly, he was a consultant to ActivCard, Inc. and project manager for a large smartcard deployment for CitiGroup and MasterCard. The product eventually became MasterCard’s standard chip card offering,
John officially retired in 2001 and became a volunteer in the wildfire management in the county. In addition to supervising NRCS and CFIP grants on Schroeder property, he served on the Mariposa County Fire Safe Council, Mariposa County Resource Conservation District, Mariposa County Schools Foundation, VP of Midpines Planning Advisory Committee, and President, Mariposa Photo Club.
When Margaret retired in 2003, they were free to indulge in their many hobbies and interests which included remodeling the 1869 and 1902 houses, many fishing trips, refurbishing a 13 rank tracker action pipe organ, planting 5000 daffodils, adding new fruit trees, roses, peonies, and iris. They made 8 trips to Europe to play historical pipe organs in Germany, France, Spain, Majorca and the Netherlands.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret, his sons John A, and Carl, his 3 granddaughters Anabelle, Samantha and Sabrina, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private ceremony to scatter his ashes at the Schroeder ranch later in the year. Donations to the John C Fremont Hospital Foundation, P. O. Box 1093, Mariposa, CA 95338 would be appreciated. Margaret will continue to live in their condo in Menlo Park. The ranch and 120 acres on Rancheria Creek Road are now owned and managed by their two sons, John A. and Carl.
