John P. Murphy

July 15, 1950 – May 22, 2023
Murphy, John Patrick - died Monday, May 22, 2023, in Walnut Creek, CA, formerly of Oakland, CA. The youngest child of Leo Thomas & Margaret Maxine (Irvin) Murphy, John was born on July 15, 1950 in Norwalk, OH. The family moved to Sacramento when he was a young boy and he later attended UC Davis and UC, Hastings College of the Law in 1975. In 1973 he married Linda Christine Rudd in Sacramento. John & Linda made their home in the Bay Area & had 3 children. In 1981, the family moved to Virginia when John was appointed the General Counsel for the Veterans Administration under President Reagan. The family returned to Oakland after his time with the VA and eventually John joined the California Supreme Court as a staff attorney where he remained until his retirement in 2014. Having no prior experience with soccer, John began refereeing youth soccer when his son, Sean, took up the sport. Eventually he served as the Cal North Chairman of California Youth Soccer America. John volunteered with the state Bar writing & grading Bar exams. John is survived by his wife, Linda, their children & families, Mr. & Mrs. Sean Patrick (Baidra Prochnow) Murphy of Mountain View, Mr. & Mrs. James Brennan (Kelly Short) Murphy of Oakland, & Miss Katherine Elizabeth Murphy of Virginia, 5 grandchildren, Aidan Murphy, Leo & Logan Murphy; and Oliver & Xavier Tennessee. He also leaves behind a sister, Mary Corcoran, a brother, Bob (Dee) Murphy, nieces & nephews: Cindy Corcoran Ames, Jeff (Jamie) Corcoran, Erin (John) Wooldridge & Kyle Murphy; and many great-nieces & nephews. Internment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Sacramento with his wife’s family. Éirinn go Brách.
