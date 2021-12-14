December 10, 1929 – December 1, 2021
John “Jack” Alden Crossman was born December 10, 1929 to Mortimer and Mildred Crossman. He passed away December 1, 2021.
He is predeceased by his first wife Harolyn Stockman Crossman, son John Crossman Jr, and sister Virginia “Ginny” Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Barbara Crossman of Cupertino, son James Crossman (Dianna) and grandchildren Johnny and Hunter of Las Vegas, NV, and daughter Jennifer Bunge (Jon) and grandchildren Jack, Nicholas and Allie of Winnetka, IL.
Jack was a true California native, raised in the Bay Area. He attended Berkeley High School and University of California, Berkeley where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
He then joined the United States Air Force, went to Pilot training and was assigned to Bitburg Air Base in Germany. There he flew F-86 aircraft which are single seat swept wing fighters for four years. It was his dream assignment, and said it was amazing to think they let him fly these airplanes and paid him too.
After leaving the Air Force he was hired by American Airlines. He flew both domestically and Internationally for 33 years, retiring as a Captain in 1989. He was an active member of the American Airlines retired pilots group, The Grey Eagles.
In 2010 he married Barbara and moved to The Forum where they spent their free time travelling and taking River Cruises worldwide.
Jack enjoyed following politics, many sports and was an avid Cal Bears and San Francisco Forty Niner fan. He liked to play golf and Bocce ball with his buddies.
He also enjoyed having a good scotch and a medium rare steak at his favorite restaurant.
He was a wonderful loving man and will be missed.
Private burial service will be held at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto.