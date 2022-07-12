August 27, 1924 – March 17, 2022
Resident of Los Altos, California, John Hawley Walker passed away peacefully at his home on March 17, 2022 at the age of 97. He was born and raised in Hanford California, a small farming community in the Central Valley. After graduating from Hanford High School, he attended one semester at Visalia Junior College, at which time he then enlisted in the Army Air Corps. After basic training and B-17 Bomber Mechanics School, John was assigned to the B-17 Bomber Flight Crew Training Base at Dyersburg, Tennessee. It was there that he brought out and married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Grace, and for the next 1 ½ years he worked as a B-17 aircraft engine mechanic. He received an appointment for B-29 Flight Engineer training at Maxwell Field, Alabama and was there for only a short time when WWII was declared over and he was discharged from military service. John and Dorothy then spent the next 3 ½ years at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where he obtained a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He then worked several jobs in aircraft maintenance in the Central Valley before being accepted at Ames Aeronautical Laboratory at Moffett Field, Mountain View, designing and testing aircraft models in the 12’ wind tunnel. Six months after accepting his position at Ames, John and Dorothy purchased their forever home in Mountain View. They both resided in that same house until their passing. After 9 years, John resigned from Ames and took an internship and received his teaching credentials. In 1958 he taught his first class of freshmen at the original Mountain View High School on Castro Street. In 1961 he transferred to the new Awalt High School where he taught for the next 26 years until his retirement.
John and Dorothy raised two sons, Richard and David, both of who went on to have successful careers. John promoted strong family values and contributed to the community in many ways. In his retirement, he took an avid interest in antique automobiles. He was a collector of parts and restored two classic cars, a 1915 Model T Touring and a 1929 Model A Tudor. He was a long standing active member of the Santa Clara Valley Model T Ford Club. Spending time with club members at events, working on and restoring cars, touring the country with his wife and spending quality time with family was what life was all about for John. A true gentleman. John is survived by his sons Richard and David, daughter-in-law Bernadette, grandchildren and their spouses Patrick and Nicole, Alan and Connie, Michelle, Greg and Adrian and great grandchildren Garett, Grace, Ava, Angelyn, Mack, Kenji, Kingston and Keanu.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1 pm at the Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Avenue, Los Altos, CA.