November 6, 1937 – March 6, 2023
John David Challas was born in 1937 in Mason City, Iowa. He was the youngest of 5 children born to immigrant parents, Catherine Weitzel Challas from Prussia and William Challas from Greece. He was raised in Mason City and then attended several colleges, each time majoring in “Plays and Games.” Although no one has actually seen the diploma, John maintained that he graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. It was at Drake that he met his future wife, Jane Howard. At the time, John operated a pizza shop and also ran a vending machine rental service. He took great pride in delivering after hour pizzas to Jane’s sorority and discounting her sorority Coke machine to serve 5 cent Cokes. Is it any surprise Jane fell for him? (Kind of as she doesn’t eat pizza and she doesn’t drink Coke.) They were married at Jane’s family farm in Durand, Illinois in 1967. At the time, John was living in California working as the Head of Real Estate development for Red Barn restaurants. Jane joined him in California and they moved to Los Altos in 1969. John loved real estate and continued to work in the industry for the next 50 years. He built Wendy’s restaurants, an office center on El Camino, and then his final project, the Marriott Courtyard, which became his pride and joy. John worked tirelessly to make the Courtyard “the community hotel “ and could be found at the Courtyard’s Bistro most breakfasts, lunches and dinners. He strived for perfection and was known for carrying around a meat thermometer to confirm that patrons were served appropriately hot chili. John continued to micro-manage the Bistro up until his death, demanding that free popcorn, homemade potato chips and pizza be offered at the bar from 4:45 - 6pm every night. John loved Los Altos and it was important to him to “give back,” which he did at every opportunity through donations to the school district and many other Los Altos charities.
John is survived by his wife Jane, his daughters Cathi Bonnifield (Greg), Christy Hubbard (Pat), son Will (Jocelyn) and 8 grandchildren, Nicholas, Ryan and Janey Bonnifield, Sadie and Josie Hubbard, and Abby, Chloe and Ellie Challas. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Los Altos Community Foundation.
