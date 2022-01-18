John Cox (born on August 2, 1927 in Liverpool, England) passed away on Jan 23, 2021, at home with his family at the age of 93. John moved from England to the US to eventually head up engineering research and development teams in the development of state-of-the-art telephony systems. He never stopped learning and helping others, even in retirement gaining credentials and licenses to help families learn how to build wealth and security through investment. John lived with his family, wife Becky, daughter Siobhan, in-laws Jim and Becky McLoughlin, in Los Altos Hills for over 32 years. Services for John were delayed early in 2021 due to concerns about spreading COVID. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Nicholas on January 31st at 2pm with a reception immediately following at the pastoral center.
Trending Stories
-
Tester beware: allegedly unlicensed COVID test site operating in Mountain View
-
Redwood Grill coming to Rancho
-
New COVID pill has local roots: First clinical trial patient enrolled at El Camino
-
Los Altos native pays homage to travel and to staying home in rebrand of Aldo restaurant
-
Dog parks get preliminary OK from Los Altos council