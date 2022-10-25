JoAnne O’Briant

April 20, 1931 – October 9, 2022
JoAnne Claire O’Briant passed away in Los Altos on October 9, 2022. JoAnne was born in Minneapolis on April 20, 1931. She moved to Los Altos in 1954 and met James O’Briant at Hewlett Packard. They were married for 60 years raising three sons Terry, Tim and Patrick. JoAnne was a dedicated volunteer to the Los Altos History House with 30 years of service. This also led her to be our own family historian. JoAnne is survived by son Patrick O’Briant, grandson Christopher, granddaughter Taylor, sister Joyce Strom and many nieces and nephews.
