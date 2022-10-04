January 16, 1934 - August 28, 2022
JoAnn Dali Bright passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was 88.
Born and raised in San Jose, California, JoAnn was the last of the five Dali family children to pass. She was proud of her Sicilian heritage and traveled to the island several times throughout her life to learn more about the history and culture of the place where her parents were born. JoAnn met Ross (her husband to be) when they were both 16 years old and working a summer job at a cannery in San Jose, and thus began a 72-year adventure.
A fierce yet gracious competitor, JoAnn enjoyed playing tennis and bridge and became an excellent skier as an adult. She also had a beautiful singing voice. Deeply curious about the world, she always took the time to educate herself on a wide variety of topics. If she didn’t know, she would ask. She could (and would) talk to anyone, putting them at ease with her genuine interest and thoughtful questions.
JoAnn was a woman of many talents and passions who wasn’t afraid to follow her dreams. After raising her four children (Harry, Lisa, Trisha, and Marta), she pursued her passion for art by returning to school to earn both a Bachelors and Masters degree in art history. She then went on to publish a book called “60-Minute Museum Visits” about touring museums in New York City. On behalf of the Stanford Art Museum, for 23 years she developed and led tours of private art collections in homes across the country. JoAnn was particularly proud of completing a project that focused on creating a comprehensive photographic history of both El Camino hospital in Mountain View and Good Samaritan hospital in San Jose.
JoAnn was laid to rest with a simple phrase that she felt summed up her time here on Earth, “Life was good.” Her family is thankful for her endless energy and curiosity, her love of laughter and a great joke. She was truly an inspiration to those who knew and loved her, and she will forever be held in our hearts as an example of what living a full life can be.
JoAnn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Dr. Ross Bright, and her 4 children and their spouses: Harry Bright (wife Michele), Lisa Bright (husband Ian Thonney) Trisha Bright (husband Etienne Bernard), Marta Bright (partner Avery Bibbs) and her 4 grandchildren: Mirabai Bright-Thonney, Sam Bright-Thonney, Ava Bernard, and Juliette Bernard. She is also survived by her beloved dog, a Yorkshire terrier/poodle mix named Zoey, who now dutifully sleeps on JoAnn’s pillow. She was laid to rest on September 9th, 2022, at the Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto, California.
Forever in our hearts, she will be dearly missed but never forgotten.