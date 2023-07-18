May 20, 1960 – June 22, 2023
James (Jim) Frances Pauli of Monte Sereno passed away unexpectedly on June 22 from complications during heart surgery. Jim was born on May 20,1960, grew up in Los Altos and attended St William School and Los Altos High School. He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and played basketball for the Mustangs. Jim retired after enjoying a 30-year career as a mechanical engineer at ACCO.
Jim is survived by his wife, Wendy Richardson Pauli, as well as his two children, Jessica Epple (Brendon), Derek Pauli, and two grandchildren Austin and Eddie Epple. He also leaves behind his mother Rita Pauli and his siblings Tricia Pratt (Doug), Bob Pauli (Martha), and Judy Bayse, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Pauli and brother Andy (Lori Muniz Pauli).
An adventurer at heart, Jim engaged with his wife in a wide range of sports and outdoor activities including golf, cycling, snow skiing, boating, water skiing, wake surfing, hiking and more. Together they embarked on numerous adventures around the world and volunteered for multiple charities.
Jim will be remembered with love as a dedicated family man and beloved friend. His unwavering commitment to his loved ones, coupled with his warm and giving nature, created a legacy of love and togetherness that will forever be cherished and continue to inspire and guide them as they navigate life’s journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Jim’s memory to Good Karma Bikes, the Arnold Rim Trail Association or consider the possibility of becoming a blood, organ or tissue donor. Contributions in Jim’s name will honor his legacy and continue the positive impact he had on the world.
Jim will be in our hearts forever. Rest in peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments