October 5, 1927 – December 29, 2022
Jean Sewell Cleaver, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, died peacefully at her home in Los Altos on December 29th, 2022, age 95.
She was born in Piqua Ohio to Ruth and Colin Graham. After her parents divorced, Jean was raised by her mother and stepfather. She moved to Northern California at age 19 and lived briefly with her father and worked at UC Berkeley, where she met and married William Page.
Jean and Bill Page had two sons, Jeff and David. In 1969, while the boys were still young, Bill and Jean divorced. While raising two boys as a single mother, Jean took night classes to attain her real estate license and started her own career as a licensed real estate agent. She worked for various agencies on the Peninsula and found a permanent job as an agent for Fox and Carskadon in Los Altos. Jean remarried in 1979 to United Airlines Captain Charles Cleaver and her family grew with 5 adult step-children. Jean and Charlie loved Los Altos and used their knowledge and business experience to become successful in real estate investment.
Jean always kept busy with community volunteering, working as a real estate agent, managing her rental properties with Charlie, and spending time with family. One of Jean’s greatest pleasures was her ever growing garden. Trips to the local nursery to find new plants for the garden was something she always looked forward to. Jean loved entertaining and would use any excuse to host a gathering with family and friends. She was generous, caring, interested in others and always wanted to help.
She is survived by her son Jeff, grandson Ryan, his wife Marin, her much-loved great granddaughters Roxanne and Rosalie, and her step-kids Marcie, Greg, Alicia, Tim, and Doug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments