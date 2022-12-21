Jean May Howell

September 1, 1940 – December 7, 2022
Jeannie Howell, known as Neannie to her grandchildren, passed away on December 7 at her home at the Terraces in Los Altos. She was a resident of Los Altos for over 50 years.
Jean was born in Chicago to Frank and Eleanor Mayo, lived in Schenectady, New York, and attended Northfield High School and Stanford University (class of 1962). While at Stanford, she met her husband, Jack Howell, and they were married in 1964.
Jean studied Speech Pathology and Audiology, working at San Diego Children’s hospital and later teaching in Southern California and the Cupertino Unified School District, where she was a Resource Specialist and a 2nd grade teacher until retirement.
Jean was active in the Junior League of Palo Alto for many years, serving as a manager at the Discovery Shop in Redwood City. She loved tennis, and she was the volunteer tennis coach at Blach Junior High School while her sons attended. Jean was an art lover and an avid traveler, with a particular fondness for Maui. Her favorite activity for the past few decades (apart from anything involving her grandchildren) has been golf. She was a faithful member of the Deep Cliff Ladies Club, and she had three holes in one.
Jean is survived by her devoted husband Jack Howell, son John Howell, son and daughter-in-law David and Kristin Howell, and grandchildren Sarah Howell, Abby Howell, Olivia Howell, and John Howell. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed.
A memorial service in gratitude for her life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, UCC, on Thursday, December 29 at 1:00 p.m.
