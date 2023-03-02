November 8, 1928 - February 1, 2023
We are sad to announce the passing of Janet Marie Kersteen on February 1st, 2023 at the age of 94. She was born in Hoboken, New Jersey and attended Millburn High School and Blackstone College.
Janet was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all who knew her. She actively kept in touch with friends and relatives from coast to coast throughout her life. She was adored by many acquaintances from the groundskeeper at the tennis/swim club to caregivers at the nursing homes she frequented. She had a special light inside behind her wonderful smile.
For many years she gave back to the community through her volunteer work at convalescent hospitals or the Veterans Hospital in Palo Alto where she would visit with her dogs to bring smiles to the residents. Janet sure loved her dogs and grand-dogs…each of them rescues. She was active on the tennis courts with her many friends and loved the outdoors whether it be biking or hiking while her travels with her husband, Dick Kersteen, took them to exciting destinations around the world. Her many dinner parties over the years are still talked about today because there was always a twist and something fun and different about each one….lots of laughs shared with many friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles G. Trundle who died suddenly at age 42 and was lucky and so fortunate to find love again with her husband of 45 years, Richard Kersteen. She is survived by her husband Dick, three children, Jennifer Peryam, Todd Trundle (Jennifer) and Jill Lopez (Wayne), three grandchildren, Julie, Jodie and Jenna, great grandson Carter and nephew Steve Philp (Sheila).
We are so very grateful for the compassionate care received at Sunrise of Sunnyvale.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Janet’s go-to poem
Will always be a reminder of how much we love you.
We invite you to make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Humane Society of Silicon Valley in lieu of flowers.