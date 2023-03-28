Jacob Thomas Lera

June 26, 2000 - March 5, 2023
Our ray of light, Jacob Lera, born June 26, 2000 in San Jose, California, entered into rest unexpectedly and senselessly on March 5, 2023 near his college campus in Tucson, Arizona. Though his life was far too brief, Jacob used it to spread joy and love through his kindness and unparalleled ability to connect with people everywhere he went. Jacob was a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend with an enormous circle of people around him that will miss him deeply.
Jacob was a cherished member of a large, loving family. His favorite moments–whether playing music, 4-wheeling in his beloved Jeep Wrangler, camping, watching Giants games, boating, wake-boarding, traveling or just hanging out in the yard– were those he shared with his loved ones. The feeling was mutual. Jacob made everyone he spent time with feel like the center of his attention.
Jacob and his brother Justin, older by just 14 months and who serves in the US Navy, were as close as two brothers could be. Jacob had just completed the best-man speech he was planning to deliver at his brother’s wedding to Molly Rockhill that was to take place just three weeks following his death.
Jacob’s huge circle of friends is also a testament to who he was. He collected friends from every stage of his life and treated them like family. He was a loyal friend, standing up for anyone who needed him without question. Jacob’s enthusiasm for people and the way he found joy in sharing simple things like a night at the Earthquakes game, a pretty view in the Sierras, or a killer drum solo were contagious.
From a young age, Jacob had a love and talent for music, playing multiple instruments and sharing melodies with friends and family. Jacob shared his talent with a wider audience as the drummer in the popular underground roots reggae band, SAMA. He and his bandmates brought a celebratory vibe to venues and events all over California. He loved being the reason people smiled.
A senior at the University of Arizona, Jacob was planning to celebrate his graduation in May. He was looking forward to coming home to California to build a career in real estate.
Jacob is survived by his mother (Esther Lera), father (David Lera), step-mother (Thea Lera), brother (Justin Lera), step-sister (Brianna Cole), step brother (Brandon Cole), grandparents (Jerry and Sue Lera and Tom and Lia Vandenhoogen), cousins (Cody Vierra and Jada and Morgan Gowan), and many other aunts, uncles, and friends.
The loss of our Jacob is a tragic loss for the world. He will always be remembered for his gentle spirit, his infectious smile and for the loving kindness he spread to everyone he met. We, his family, sincerely hope that his legacy will include people smiling while enjoying his music, treating one another with kindness and connection and pausing to enjoy life’s simplest pleasures.
A Celebration of Jacob’s Life will be held on Thursday, April 6th at 12:00 pm at the Family Community Church, 478 Piercy Road, San Jose, California 95138. A reception will follow at Guglielmo Winery, 1480 E. Main Avenue, Morgan Hill, California 95037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments