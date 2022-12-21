November 1, 1932– November 16, 2022
Jack Herman Bates, a 40-year resident of Los Altos, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022, shortly after his 90th birthday. His last days were spent surrounded by close family.
Jack was born in Salt Lake City, UT on November 1, 1932, born to Ira and Louise K. Bates. He graduated from South High School. He earned a football scholarship to Utah State where he spent two years before being inducted into the Navy serving in Maryland, and Washington D.C. and as co-captain of the 1954 Navy team. He married Darla Rice, and they had three daughters.
He earned his Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Utah and then moved his family in 1966 to California for engineering and management roles at Lockheed Martin. He earned his M.B.A from Santa Clara University. After divorcing, he married Bette Berry in 1976 and they had one son, Robert (“RJ”) Bates. His passion for real estate investing led to a 2nd career, which he loved sharing free advice about.
Jack and Bette were active members of the Los Altos Tennis Club, enjoying many years of laughter and friendly competition with friends. He loved fishing, hunting, tennis, cycling, skiing, his dogs, his Utah cabin and international travel. His natural mode was with a microphone in hand hosting parties and enjoying others. Jack’s greatest gift was his genuine interest in people and lifting others through his encouragement and generosity. “Serving others creates joy.”
He is survived by his wife, Bette; son RJ (Chanel); and daughters, Tera Duncan, Tracey (Larry Long), and Trina (Tom Boice). His legacy leaves 13 grandchildren and 6 greatgrandchildren.
Memorial and interment in SLC, UT Dec 30, 2022. To leave a memory about Jack: https://www.spanglermortuary.com/obits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments