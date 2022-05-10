Irmgard Chu

April 14, 1935 – April 30, 2022
Irmgard (Suetterlin) Chu passed away just two weeks after her 87th birthday on April 30, 2022, after suffering a stroke. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Tao-Zeun “T.Z.” Chu, and survived by her daughter Andrea (Chu) Adelmann, son-in-law Andrew Adelmann, grandchildren Olivia and Kyle Adelmann, and two sisters and one brother in Switzerland. Irmgard is remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and a devoted friend to many locally and abroad.
Born and raised in Allschwil, Switzerland, Irmgard was an accomplished linguist and excellent skier. She and T.Z. met when he hired her as his Executive Assistant at the Basel office of the American company for which he was the General Manager. They married in Switzerland in 1963 and soon thereafter moved to Berkeley where T.Z. had attended university. In 1970 they settled in Los Altos Hills, where Irmgard became involved in the community. She was a long-time volunteer at Filoli Historic House and Gardens, El Camino Hospital and St. Nicholas Church. She took art history and art appreciation courses at Foothill College and private lessons in Italian and Spanish. Irmgard loved gardening and took pride in her expansive yard and knowledge of flowers. She and T.Z. enjoyed playing tennis at Fremont Hills Country Club and skiing and hiking in Lake Tahoe, where they owned a second home. She loved classical music and the arts, frequenting museums around the world and attending the San Francisco Opera and ACT Theater for over 50 years. She and T.Z. traveled extensively visiting nearly every continent and enjoyed spending summers in Switzerland with their daughter. Throughout her life, Irmgard was very active, running, skiing into her 70’s and walking to church and downtown Los Altos from her home.
Irmgard was very proud of her Swiss heritage and the relationships she maintained with lifelong friends abroad. She will be missed by many around the world.
A private burial for family will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The memorial mass will be Tuesday, May 17 at 10:30am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 473 Lincoln Avenue, Los Altos followed by a reception. In the interest of safety, we ask that only fully vaccinated and boosted individuals attend the service and reception. Additionally, the family kindly requests guests take a rapid at-home COVID test on the morning of the 17th to ensure they are COVID negative. Masks are optional.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irmgard’s name to Compass High School (www.compasshigh.org), a non-profit school in San Mateo co-founded by Irmgard’s daughter Andrea, supporting students with learning differences, like Irmgard’s granddaughter, Olivia.