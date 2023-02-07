August 5, 1958 – January 25, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that we announce Hong Seh Lim, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, unexpectedly passed away on January 25th.
Hong Seh was an accomplished scholar. He was born in Hong Kong and began his education at St. Paul’s Co-ed. In 1981, he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Hong Kong University. Afterward, he attended Stanford University, where he received MS degrees in Computer Science, Operations Research, and Electrical Engineering. He capped it off with a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and even managed to become a licensed pilot along the way. After leaving Stanford in 1987, he continued his quest for degrees, completing an MBA from Pepperdine University in 1995.
At Stanford, Hong Seh met Vivian, his beloved wife of 38 years. In 1991, the couple moved to Los Altos Hills, where they raised four children: Derek, Maxine, Stephanie, and Ted. Hong Seh was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife and children and had many memorable adventures with them.
Hong Seh had a successful career as an engineer turned investor. In 1988, he began his career at IBM as a Research Scientist and later worked at Calera Recognition Systems as an Engineering Manager. In 1992, he founded Mil Kered Inc., a company that invests in commercial and residential real estate in the Bay Area. He would later expand his portfolio to include tech startups and other investments in Silicon Valley and Asia.
Outside of his work, Hong Seh was an active and energetic volunteer for many organizations. He served on numerous boards for the Stanford community, including the Engineering Advisory Board, Athletic Advisory Board, Parents’ Advisory Board, and LEAD Council. Most recently, he was working on the boards of the Institute for Research in the Social Sciences, the Stanford Center for Asian Health Research and Education, and was a member of the Interdisciplinary Life Sciences Council. To recognize his efforts, Stanford University awarded him the 2021-2022 Stanford Medal for his distinguished volunteering services to the school. Beyond the Stanford community, he also served on the board of directors for the Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club, Trans Pacific National Bank, and Self-Help for the Elderly. In his volunteer work, Hong Seh was always a strong advocate for the Asian community and worked diligently to bridge the gap between Asian and American cultures. He was a true leader, and his contributions to these communities will always be remembered.
In his spare time, Hong Seh was an avid golfer who loved to travel, meet new people, and show off his short game to friends and family. He made it his goal to play the top 100 golf courses in the world, and finally achieved it in 2014. He was proud to become the 27th of currently 53 Global Golf Centurions Club members, an exclusive club reserved for golf die-hards who have played Golf Magazine’s top 100 golf courses worldwide.
Hong Seh will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. The image of him on the golf course in his sun hat, transition glasses, logoed polo shirt, and beaten-up pull cart trudging along behind him is an irreplaceable memory for his family and friends.
Hong Seh is survived by his wife Vivian, sister Nam Ying, and children Derek, Maxine, Stephanie, and Ted. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Ng Pik Heung and Lim Hen Wei, and his grandaunt and granduncle, Lim Hong Hang and Wu Hong Yue.
Rest in peace, Hong Seh. You will be forever loved and missed.
