Helene Wolseth Barber

October 24, 1924 – July 25, 2022
Long time Los Altos resident, artist and teacher. Beloved wife of the the late Perry Barber, predeceased by sons Ben Barber and Victor Barber. Survived by daughter Kathleen Barber, grandson Michael Barber.
Helene was born in Santa Rosa CA, to a Norwegian father and a French mother. She began her artistic career early. At the age of four, she took a crayon to her parent’s newly installed wallpaper, and her artistic skills continued to shine for the rest of her life. After high school she attended California College of Arts and Crafts. Shortly after marriage, she moved to Los Altos where she lived for over 60 years. Once her children were in school, she was able to return to her art, and attended the San Francisco Art Institute.
Upon the untimely death of her husband in 1970, and needing to support her family, she obtained a lifetime teaching credential and began teaching art, both in her home, and later through adult education. Though begun out of necessity, her teaching career became a much loved part of her life. She was much admired by her students, and developed long term friendships with many of them. She taught at the Pacific Art League, and then at Mountain View/Los Altos Adult Education for over 40 years, before retiring in her early 90’s.
Helene was renowned for her artwork, and had many individual shows. She participated in a multitude of juried shows throughout the US, where she was often among the top prize winners. She worked in several mediums over the years, including oils, watercolors, and etchings, achieving recognition in each.
Aside from her career success, Helene took great joy from her relationships with her Norwegian cousins over the years. Most impor-tantly though was the relationship she had with her grandson Michael, who shared her wit and humor. Other loves included her garden, fashion, travels to Europe, a series of cats with unique personalities, and a love of her French heritage.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Second Harvest or World Central Kitchen.
For information about services, please email Kathleen Barber at: kbarber549@gmail.com