December 15, 1940-January 27, 2022
Helene went to be with her Lord on Jan 27, 2022 of complications from COVID. Her death was sudden, unexpected.
She was born in Palo Alto, grew up in Mountain View and graduated from Old Mountain View High School. She became a hairdresser, lived in Aruba, Japan, Italy and other places. After returning she worked in Palo Alto and Los Altos until five years ago when she married Bob Bailey and moved to Rio Vista. She was active in Quota Club, organizing big events. She was a long time volunteer at the Los Altos Art and Wine Festival. She was a servant in singles groups of Peninsula Bible Church, in Menlo Presbyterian Church and in youth ministry at Jubilee Christian Center. With the church mission group she made annual trips to Mexico to cut hair in orphanages. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Bible Study from Northern California Bible College in 2014. Active in the Mountain View Historical Society, she met Bob Bailey who also grew up in Mountain View. She is survived by Bob, stepchildren Debbie, Camille, Barbara, Paul and Geri, sister Evelyn, and nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Celebration of Life service will take place on March 5th from 10-12 AM at Menlo Presbyterian Church, 950 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park. Contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.