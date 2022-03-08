Helen Mae Sevely (née Ivancovich)

October 14, 1926 - January 26, 2022
Resident of Los Altos. Helen Sevely was born in 1926 to John and Anna Ivancovich who left Yugoslavia (now Croatia) seeking a better future in the United States. Her father built the family home on a two-lane road called Clay Street, which would later become El Camino Real. When Helen was a young teenager, she served as a forelady during the harvest of apricots. Her father had leased an apricot orchard in San Jose and the picked fruit would be transported and dried on the family’s property. From there, the apricots would be cut and laid on trays, dried in the sulfur houses, and then packed in boxes and sold. When working at the orchard, Helen would punch the pickers’ cards for each filled bucket of apricots in her job as the forelady.
Helen learned English in grammar school because only Yugoslav was spoken at home. She proved to be a good student and skipped a grade. She graduated from Santa Clara High School and then San Jose State University, where she was an Alpha Chi Omega Sorority Member. After graduation, Helen worked as a legal secretary for many years andwas a member of the San Jose Legal Secretaries Association.
Helen met the love of her life, Vincent Sevely, at a wedding and they married in 1957. They had four children: Cindy, Janet, John, and Gary. As skilled as she was at being a legal secretary, being a homemaker was her passion and it showed every day. Her children were often greeted with fresh baked brownies and cookies when they returned home from school. She attended all their extracurricular activities and managed to coordinate their schedules during the week when Vincent was at work. When Vincent was a Little League baseball coach, Helen kept the stats for the team.
She was very supportive of her children’s schoolwork, often listening patiently and intently to essays, for example, then giving her thoughtful input. Having worked as a legal secretary, she was a superb typist and would occasionally help her children type their assignments to meet tight deadlines. Watching her fingers fly on a manual typewriter was a sight to behold! She was an excellent seamstress and made many of her own clothes. She taught her daughters how to sew and they, in turn, learned how to make their own outfits as well.
Family was of the utmost importance to Helen. She always planned a yearly birthday dinner for her children, preparing their favorite dishes, which continued into their adulthood. She is survived by her children Cindy Sevely, Janet O’Rourke (Tim), John Sevely, and Dr. Gary Sevely, DDS and six grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Vincent Sevely, her sister Marian Schillage, and brother Nick Ivancovich. She is survived by her sister, Linda Mancini. A private ceremony and interment was held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association or organizations that support Alzheimer’s research.