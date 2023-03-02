September 26, 1927 – February 11, 2023
Helen Grosh passed away peace-fully at home at the age of 95. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, & great grandmother. She was born and raised in Cumberland, Maryland, graduated from Madison College (James Madison University), and was active in Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority and Glee Club. She married the love of her life, Jim Grosh (predeceased since 2015), and taught 2nd grade for 3 years. In 1959 they, with their two girls, drove cross country to settle in Los Altos. There she was active in Assistance League and United Methodist Women. She was extremely dedicated to her local church (LAUMC). She and Jim enjoyed camping with family & traveling in their RV. We are grateful to have had a wonderful family gathering this last Christmas, which gave her a rare opportunity to enjoy her great grandsons. Helen is survived by her daughters Kathi Robbins (Steve) & Lynda Hickey; granddaughters Erin Holden (Scott), Alyssa Robbins (Jeff Audett), Rebecca Cavero (Eric); and great grandsons Vaughn, Reid, Liam & James. Services will be held at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos, on March 25th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to LAUMC; on the memo line “Heart Assoc., in memory of Helen Grosh”.