Helen Cramblit

January 15, 1931 – May 26, 2023
Helen “Dee” Cramblit passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on May 26, 2023. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Roy Robert Cramblit, and leaves behind many loving memories.
Born in Stuebenville, Ohio in 1931 to Walter and Georgia Myers Hales, Dee had a passion for education from a young age. She graduated from Mingo High School in 1949, going on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University College of Education. Devoted to her profession, she would later achieve her Master’s degree in education from California State University of Hayward in 1991. She was also a certified bi-lingual teacher.
Dee’s unwavering commitment to teaching touched the lives of countless students in Ohio and Mountain View, California, ultimately serving for many years in the Ravenswood School District as a first grade teacher. She inspired young minds with her kindness and teaching skills until her retirement at the age of 73.
In 1957, Dee married the love of her life, Roy Robert Cramblit, in a devoted marriage spanning 64 wonderful years together until his passing in 2021. Together, they created a warm and loving home for their family in the Waverly Park area of Mountain View, California, after relocating from Ohio.
She was a lifelong church goer and Christian. Dee loved playing saxophone, piano, and singing in the choir. She was an avid garage sale enthusiast, enjoyed watching football and playing bridge, and she was a very good bowler and raconteur.
Dee’s memory will be forever treasured by her sister, Jean Andersen, her loving children, Deanna and Rodney Cramblit, and Rodney’s wife, Mitsuko. She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Ryan and Brandon Cramblit. Her family and friends will miss her deeply.
The burial services for both Roy and Dee will be held on August 13,2023, at 2:00p.m. at the Malta Cemetery in Ohio.
To honor and celebrate the life of Helen “Dee” Cramblit, please visit their Facebook memorial page, “Roy Dee Cramblit”.
Dee’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who know and love her. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that she touched countless lives and left a profound impact on everyone she met.
