May 28, 1933 – December 2, 2021
Harriet Jordan Palmer, 88, passed away peacefully in her Santa Rosa home on Dec 2. She loved being actively in service to others; as an RN after graduating from UC Berkeley and UCSF, she delivered healthcare to underserved communities via the SS Hope hospital ship and by Jeep in the Appalachian Mountains. In 1978, she became one of the first licensed nurse-midwives in California and opened The Birth Home in San Jose. Harriet was a fierce champion of women’s rights, a joyous singer, musician, and an SF Opera House usher for 65 years. She was an educator, an active member of her church, and knitter of hundreds of afghans that continue to keep family, friends, and the patients of the Frontier Nursing Service warm. Retiring at 84, she kept busy with puzzles, knitting, church, political discussion groups, and reading voraciously. She was a thoughtful, patient and positive inspiration to others, including her children, grandchildren, siblings, and a wide circle of relatives, friends and colleagues. Harriet’s ashes will be interred at Palo Alto’s Alta Mesa Memorial Park.